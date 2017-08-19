First weekend back for East Carolina students

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — More than 20,000 pirates sailed back onto campus this past week, ready to dive into the “treasures” of a new school year.

Various students shared their excitement, “I’m super, super excited!” “I’m looking forward to football games” “I’m looking forward to meeting new people!”

“Everything purple or gold and pirate that you could possibly imagine,” said Will Elsen, Marketing Director at University Book Exchange.

For university book exchange, students returning to campus marks the spot – for a rush of sales.

“Probably started picking up last week, we start seeing early birds coming in wanting to get their textbooks and purple and gold a little bit early,” said Elsen. “Yeah, it’s been a steady increase ever since.”

“I’m going to buy books, I got my list ready and am going to buy books. I’m very excited to be back,” said sophomore, Trey Johnson.

Although Pirate Pride is running rampant here in Greenville, there’s something else the city can look forward to.

“Oh yeah, definitely the past two days just large amounts of people, the first day I saw a couple people here and there along the halls, but crazy amount of people now, definitely,” said freshman, Paul Wrenn.

And with the swarm of returning students, comes the reboot of business in uptown Greenville.

“We’re part of the uptown Greenville revitalization effort and we would highly encourage students on campus and Greenville residents alike to come uptown and eat at restaurants and shop with local retail…and you’ll have a good time, we promise!” said Elsen.”We’re excited to serve all the new students, returning students along with everybody else in Greenville.”