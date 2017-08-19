First Alert Forecast: Hot, humid, and stormy to start the weekend

SUMMARY: Unsettled weather continues for part of the weekend as a cold front lingers over the area. See full forecast below:

TODAY: Clouds and sun.with scattered storms late this morning into the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and low 90’s but it will feel like 95-105 with the humidity factored in.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with storms waning late. Lows will be in the 70’s.

SUNDAY: Clouds and sun with the chance for an afternoon storm. Slightly less humid. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and low 90’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: High pressure builds in early next week, dropping rain chances, but it will remain hot and humid. Another cold front moves in late Wednesday bringing storms and eventually cooler and less humid air by the end of the week.

SOLAR ECLIPSE: The thin stripe here is the path where folks will see a 100 percent eclipse of the sun for about 2 minutes. The closer to this line, the higher percentage of the sun will be eclipsed. Eastern North Carolina will see about a 90 percent eclipse of the sun. The eclipsing will take place between 1pm and 4pm and the maximum eclipse of the sun will be around 2:45pm.

TROPICS: We continue to monitor Tropical Storm Harvey in the Caribbean Sea, as well as two additional areas of potential development in the Atlantic.  Click here for your tropical update.

 

