Solar Eclipse 2017: Everything you need to know

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — On Monday, the United States will experience the first total solar eclipse across the entire United States in 99 years and first solar eclipse in the continental United States in 38 years.

While only certain areas of the United States will experience a total solar eclipse, eastern North Carolina will undergo a 92 percent eclipse.

What is an eclipse?

An eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and Earth for about three hours as viewed from a given location.

When is it happening?

Here is the East, the eclipse will be viewable Monday between about 1 and 4 p.m. with maximum eclipse coverage around 2:45 p.m.

How can safely I view it?

Don’t look directly at the eclipse. You can do permanent damage to you eyes if you stare into the sun. To view it safely, you’ll need special glasses, or if you’re feeling crafty, our meteorologist Pierce Legeion has instructions on how to make a safe solar viewer of your own.

If you don’t have special glasses, welders glass of a sufficiently high number can work, according to NASA. Here’s what they had to say:

The only ones that are safe for direct viewing of the Sun with your eyes are those of Shade 12 or higher. These are much darker than the filters used for most kinds of welding. If you have an old welder’s helmet around the house and are thinking of using it to view the Sun, make sure you know the filter’s shade number. If it’s less than 12 (and it probably is), don’t even think about using it to look at the Sun.

Where can I get solar eclipse glasses?

The Onslow County Public Library is giving out free solar eclipse glasses at all four of their branches (Jacksonville, Swansboro, Sneads Ferry, and Richlands) on Monday from 2:00-4:00 p.m.

The Grifton Library has a stock of 1,000 eclipse glasses that are free of charge to anyone with a Grifton library card.

There are some fake eclipse glasses circulating around. Click here for some tips on how to avoid them.

Where should I watch it?

There are a number of solar eclipse viewing parties going on in the East:

The North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island will start their party host an Eclipse Party at 11:30 a.m., and it will include games, fun activities and a viewing of the astronomical phenomenon. The aquarium will have a limited amount of viewing glasses available on a first-come first-served basis, and will also provide materials and instruction for creating pinhole projectors.

A Time For Science in Grifton is having a solar eclipse viewing party from 1-4 p.m.

The Winterville Sheetz on 650 Whitley Drive is holding a viewing party form 2 to 3 p.m. It is open to customers, employees and the general public. Event attendees will enjoy free food and drink samples as they watch the eclipse and at each location up to 100 pairs of protective glasses will be provided.

The Neuseway Nature Center will have a solar eclipse event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Beaufort Community College, Carteret Community College and Craven Community College are all holding viewing parties.

Donuts?

Krispy Kreme is releasing chocolate glazed donuts for the first time ever in celebration of the eclipses.

Check here for a list of participating stores.