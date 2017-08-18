Public hearings on expected legislative maps set for Tuesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina lawmakers have set the date for the public to comment on anticipated General Assembly district boundaries being redrawn under court orders.

House and Senate redistricting committees planned public hearings Tuesday in Raleigh and at six community college campuses in regions where maps are expected to change. Lines for several dozen seats are being redrawn because federal judges have struck down nearly 30 districts as illegal racial gerrymanders.

Legislative leaders have said they intend to release proposed House and Senate maps before the public hearings. The General Assembly is expected to vote on new maps late next week to meet a Sept. 1 deadline for approval.

In addition to the legislative complex in Raleigh, other hearing sites are in Beaufort, Charlotte, Fayetteville, Jamestown, Weldon and Hudson.