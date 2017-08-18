Pitt Co. NAACP invites community to prayer, discussion event

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pitt County chapter of the NAACP is hosting a prayer event in the wake of the recent deadly protest in Charlottesville, Virginia and other events nationwide.

The NAACP says the event will be a productive, respectful and peaceful dialogue about the realities of racism.

The event is happening on Friday night at 6:00 outside the Pitt County Courthouse.

According to a letter from Uptown Greenville, the Greenville Police Department and Pitt County Sheriff’s Office are in communication with event organizers. Our agencies are collaborating to provide security for the event and ensure individuals are able to peacefully and safely exercise their First Amendment rights.

The Greenville Police Department plans to close 3rd Street to traffic between Washington Street and Evans Street starting at 5:30 p.m. Evans Street will also be closed north of 4th Street beginning at 6 p.m. 4thStreet will remain open to vehicle traffic.

At this time, GPD doesn’t anticipate road closures beyond 7:30 p.m.but will keep you apprised of any changes.

Uptown Greenville says safety and inclusiveness of all participants and the general public are the City’s top priority.

