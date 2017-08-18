Patriotic music festival ‘Carolina Woodstock” to be held in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston non-profits “Salute!” and G”I Joe’s” are hosting a three day music event, this weekend.

It’s an effort to educate the community about our history.

The event falls on the 53rd anniversary of Woodstock and the 50th anniversary of the start of the Vietnam War.

“They were never properly welcomed home, and we’re making every efforts to assist with the DoD, our city government, national governments, state governments in welcoming our Vietnam veterans and their families,” said

Veterans get in free with a military ID.

The cost to get in is $20 per day and $50 for the entire weekend.