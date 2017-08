SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA (WNCT) – Chase Anderson, Matthew Matthijs and Carson Hardee combined on a perfect game as Greenville North State shut out Sioux Falls, South Dakota, 6-0 at the Little League World Series.

It’s the first perfect game at the Little League World Series since 2008.

Ashton Byars hit a two run double as a part of a 4-run third inning for North State.

The North Carolina state champs advance in the winner’s bracket to take on Ranch Santa Margarita, California on Sunday at 2pm.