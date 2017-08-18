“First Alert Weather Day”: Heavy downpours and strong storms possible

SUMMARY: Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon. See full forecast below:

THIS MORNING: Mostly to partly cloudy with temps in the 70s and 80s. Areas of patchy fog are possible.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Some of these storms could be strong to severe. “First Alert Weather Day” is in effect.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms. Lows will fall into the 70s and 80s.

THIS WEEKEND: Storms will stay in the forecast for Saturday with temps in the upper 80s, but Sunday will bring more sunshine with a slight chance of showers and storms.

SOLAR ECLIPSE: The thin stripe here is the path where folks will see a 100 percent eclipse of the sun for about 2 minutes. The closer to this line, the higher percentage of the sun will be eclipsed. Eastern North Carolina will see about a 90 percent eclipse of the sun. The eclipsing will take place between 1pm and 4pm and the maximum eclipse of the sun will be around 2:45pm.

TROPICS: Keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Harvey in the Atlantic. Click here for your tropical update.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 78 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 0% 80 ° F precip: 20% 82 ° F precip: 20% 84 ° F precip: 20% 87 ° F precip: 20% 89 ° F precip: 20% 91 ° F precip: 20% 92 ° F precip: 60% 91 ° F precip: 80% 90 ° F precip: 70% 89 ° F precip: 40% 87 ° F precip: 40% 86 ° F precip: 20% 84 ° F precip: 20% 82 ° F precip: 20% 83 ° F precip: 20% 81 ° F precip: 20% 81 ° F precip: 30% 80 ° F precip: 20% 80 ° F precip: 10% 79 ° F precip: 10% 78 ° F precip: 10% 78 ° F precip: 10% 77 ° F precip: 10% 77 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 10% 80 ° F precip: 20% 82 ° F precip: 20% 84 ° F precip: 30% 86 ° F precip: 30% 87 ° F precip: 30% 88 ° F precip: 50% 89 ° F precip: 60% 90 ° F precip: 60% 89 ° F precip: 60% 88 ° F precip: 30% 85 ° F precip: 30% 82 ° F precip: 10% 79 ° F precip: 10% 78 ° F precip: 10% 77 ° F precip: 10% 76 ° F precip: 10% 76 ° F precip: 10% 75 ° F precip: 10% 75 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast