“First Alert Weather Day”: Heavy downpours and strong storms possible

SUMMARY: Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon. See full forecast below:

THIS MORNING: Mostly to partly cloudy with temps in the 70s and 80s. Areas of patchy fog are possible.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Some of these storms could be strong to severe. “First Alert Weather Day” is in effect.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms. Lows will fall into the 70s and 80s.

THIS WEEKEND: Storms will stay in the forecast for Saturday with temps in the upper 80s, but Sunday will bring more sunshine with a slight chance of showers and storms.

SOLAR ECLIPSE: The thin stripe here is the path where folks will see a 100 percent eclipse of the sun for about 2 minutes. The closer to this line, the higher percentage of the sun will be eclipsed. Eastern North Carolina will see about a 90 percent eclipse of the sun. The eclipsing will take place between 1pm and 4pm and the maximum eclipse of the sun will be around 2:45pm.

TROPICS: Keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Harvey in the Atlantic.  Click here for your tropical update.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Fri
78° F
precip:
0%
7am
Fri
78° F
precip:
0%
8am
Fri
80° F
precip:
20%
9am
Fri
82° F
precip:
20%
10am
Fri
84° F
precip:
20%
11am
Fri
87° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Fri
89° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Fri
91° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Fri
92° F
precip:
60%
3pm
Fri
91° F
precip:
80%
4pm
Fri
90° F
precip:
70%
5pm
Fri
89° F
precip:
40%
6pm
Fri
87° F
precip:
40%
7pm
Fri
86° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Fri
84° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Fri
82° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Fri
83° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Fri
81° F
precip:
20%
12am
Sat
81° F
precip:
30%
1am
Sat
80° F
precip:
20%
2am
Sat
80° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sat
79° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sat
78° F
precip:
10%
5am
Sat
78° F
precip:
10%
6am
Sat
77° F
precip:
10%
7am
Sat
77° F
precip:
20%
8am
Sat
78° F
precip:
10%
9am
Sat
80° F
precip:
20%
10am
Sat
82° F
precip:
20%
11am
Sat
84° F
precip:
30%
12pm
Sat
86° F
precip:
30%
1pm
Sat
87° F
precip:
30%
2pm
Sat
88° F
precip:
50%
3pm
Sat
89° F
precip:
60%
4pm
Sat
90° F
precip:
60%
5pm
Sat
89° F
precip:
60%
6pm
Sat
88° F
precip:
30%
7pm
Sat
85° F
precip:
30%
8pm
Sat
82° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Sat
79° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Sat
78° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Sat
77° F
precip:
10%
12am
Sun
76° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sun
76° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sun
75° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sun
75° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sun
74° F
precip:
10%
