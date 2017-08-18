Education, health care on plate at legislative breakfast in Pitt Co.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Local leaders came together Friday morning to have an open discussion about concerns in our area.

Senators Don Davis and Louis Pate, as well as Rep. Greg Murphy took part in the discussion set up by the Pitt County Chamber of Commerce

They discussed education, economic development and health care.

Rep. Murphy said it is an opportunity to bridge communication between leaders and the community.

“It is important that folks hear from their elected officials, hear what difficult decisions that we have to make,” Murphy said. “It’s not like we have a lot of snap judgments, and we have to listen to our constituents and form our opinions based upon what they tell us.”

Murphy said the best way to come to a solution about issues like health care is to have these open discussions with the public.