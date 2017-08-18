Duplin Co. nonprofit needs community’s help to fundraise

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–The Blessing House opened its doors in 2014 and has been feeding nearly 300 hungry families per month in Wallace ever since.

“We have single mothers that come here and try to work a job and just don’t make enough money to feed their family,” Cecilia “Peaches” Swinson, pantry coordinator, said. “Most of our people are elderly and they just don’t have enough.”

The nonprofit is located next door to the First Assembly of God Church and its volunteers are a part of the congregation.

The Blessing House partners with Second Harvest Food Bank in Fayetteville to purchase discounted foods like meat at only 19 cents per pound.

As the operation expands to meet the community’s increasing demand, the Blessing House needs assistance of its own. The organization created an online fundraiser through RedBasket.org. to raise $13,000 for a box truck.

“Our main problem is we have two trucks, which is double the gas and they’re small so we can’t bring back enough food,” Swinson said.

The organization is working with the WoodmenLife organization to raise funds.

“There just seems to be a need across our state to help fight hunger,” Eric Pilson, community outreach coordinator for WoodmenLife, said. “It seems like it’s in every community, everywhere you go. That’s a common purpose Woodmen Life wants to get behind.”

According to Feeding America, 10,000 people in Duplin County lack access to enough quality food to maintain an active and healthy lifestyle.

Arnold Ellison knows the value of the Blessing’s House. He received food from the pantry and now works as a volunteer.

“I lived on the street in Connecticut and I know how it is,” Arnold Ellison said. “And I finally got myself back in shape.”

The nonprofit is always looking for volunteers and monetary donations. The money goes to pay for discounted food as well as utility payments to keep the water and electricity running.

“If people have a feeling in their heart that they want to find a way to help serve God’s people, we could use their help here,” Swinson said.

The deadline for the fundraiser is September 23rd.

You can donate online here. Or you can also write a check to:

Red Basket Inc.

1700 Farnam St.

Omaha, NE 68102

Reference the Blessing House in the memo line.