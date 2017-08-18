Dozens line up for solar eclipse glasses in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The rush for solar eclipse glasses is on as people lined up starting at 7 a.m. for change to get solar eclipse glasses at Greenville’s Time for Science on Dickinson Avenue Friday morning.

They handed out 100 solar eclipse glasses, and person could get up to two pairs.

Executive director Emily Jarvis said people started lining up at 7 a.m. waiting for the doors to open at 10.

“We lined up here early enough that we hoped, (and) there were already several people in line,” said Jeanne Foster, a Martin County Resident. I said, ‘Well, that makes sense. This is a once in a lifetime event or if you’re my age, twice in a lifetime event.”

Time for Science wants people to know being outside during an eclipse is not harmful but staring at it without protective eye wear is.

If you still need solar eclipse glasses, we have a list of some places you can still get them in our Solar Eclipse 2017 article.