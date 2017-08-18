Down Eats: Fish Hook Grill in Harkers Island

HARKERS ISLAND, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re looking to get some fresh seafood away from the crowds for an affordable price, you may want to head to the Fish Hook Grill in Harkers Island.

Owner Heather Brushwood and her staff say making the food homemade is a personal mission.

“You want it homemade, you want it to be good, and you want to feel the love in it,” she said.

The Fish Hook Grill was actually recommended to WNCT by James Huffman, who makes an hour long drive to the restaurant from his home in Stella at least once a month.

His recommendation for anyone going — get the shrimp!

“Its like it just came off the boat,” Huffman said.

But whatever you get on the menu, chances are you won’t be disappointed. From the soft shell crab BLT to their daily fish specials based on market availability, everything is good.

But perhaps one of the best things available at the restaurant is their homemade lobster sauce.

“You could put the lobster sauce on a dirty sock and it still would be good,” said WNCT’s Josh Birch

While WNCT was filming, the Fish Hook Grill was offering up locally caught black drum fish, served over beans and rice and then drenched in the delicious lobster sauce.

But if you’re a meat person, you won’t be disappointed either. The Fish Hook serves up towering burgers and huge steaks, all made to order. The best part is the steaks come with their house-made sauce, featuring basically everything in the kitchen.

“Ketchup, Worcestershire, mustard ,hot sauce, barbecue sauce, and vinegar,” said Chef Croix Brushwood.

“If you take something that’s homemade and you put it next to something that’s not homemade, you can taste the difference between it,” he said.

And hopefully you save some room for dessert. From the homemade pies, to the towering cakes the size of your hand. It’s all good at the Fish Hook Grill.

None