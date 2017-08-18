Doctors warn of potential dangers when kissing babies

GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT) – Kissing your baby is a hot topic debate and it’s recently coming back to light on social media.

Recently, there has been a lot of talk on social media about a case where new parents let one of their relatives kiss their new born baby.

A few days later the baby broke out with the herpes simplex virus.

The question is then asked, ‘How at risk is your baby for diseases and viruses?’

According to doctors at East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine, your baby has a very high risk of any type of infection or disease.

They say factors such as low immune systems play a large role.

Another factor in cases like this are only 30 to 40 percent of people actually know they have herpes simplex.

“In general and this is going to be for all babies, during the first 4-6 weeks we tell people to be a little more on the safe side,” said Alex Dalzell, Section Chief of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at the Brody School of Medicine.

“Doesn’t mean you need to be in a bubble it doesn’t mean go anywhere, when you choose to do things do them well.”

Doctor also said if possible, babies should stay away from large crowds and things like kissing because of the higher risk and exposure to disease and virus’s.

Doctors don’t want you to not be able to let you family hold your baby, they just want you to express caution – If you have to think about it’s probably not a good idea.

They also say hand washing can make a dramatic difference.