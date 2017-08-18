Body found in Cape Fear River IDed as Greenville woman

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A body found in the Cape Fear River August 10 has been identified as a Greenville woman originally from Jacksonville.

The Medical Examiner’s Office was able to make a positive identification of the victim this week as 19-year-old Kristen Lee Stone.

The Sheriff’s Office was requested by the Fayetteville Fire Department for a body that was found in the Cape Fear River on Thursday, August 10th. Fire fighters responded to a 911 call on the river for a body, found floating by fishermen.

The Sheriff’s Office Dive Team utilized the fire department’s boat to recover the body from the river.

Sheriff’s Office detectives began an investigation into identifying the unknown female Thursday night.

An autopsy was performed August 11th, to determine the cause of death. The results of the autopsy are still pending further lab analysis.

Detectives investigating the case are requesting anyone with information about Kristen Stone to please contact the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 910-323-1500 or Crimestoppers (910) 483-8477.