Winterville station gets funds to pay firefighters

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Firefighters for the Winterville Community Fire Department will soon get paid for their service.

The rural fire station is receiving the safer grant from FEMA for $133,000.

Treasurer and volunteer firefighter Todd Ausbon said they applied for the grant earlier in the year.

With the money, firefighters will be paid $8 an hour for training sessions and $12 dollars per fire call they go on.

“It will help us be more trained, more ready to respond because it’s going to give that incentive to pull people to go get the training,” Ausbon said. “If you don’t have the certifications, it’s going to give you that incentive to go and get that class, cause you want to get an extra pay check.”

Ausbon said it will help the volunteers who already sacrifice their time and hopefully reel more firefighters in.