Winterville station gets funds to pay firefighters

By Published:

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Firefighters for the Winterville Community Fire Department will soon get paid for their service.

The rural fire station is receiving the safer grant from FEMA for $133,000.

Treasurer and volunteer firefighter Todd Ausbon said they applied for the grant earlier in the year.

With the money, firefighters will be paid $8 an hour for training sessions and $12 dollars per fire call they go on.

“It will help us be more trained, more ready to respond because it’s going to give that incentive to pull people to go get the training,” Ausbon said. “If you don’t have the certifications, it’s going to give you that incentive to go and get that class, cause you want to get an extra pay check.”

Ausbon said it will help the volunteers who already sacrifice their time and hopefully reel more firefighters in.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s