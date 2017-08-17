Town finally qualifies for state assistance after floods

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina town that took a one-two punch last summer from Tropical Storm Julia and Hurricane Matthew can now get financial assistance from the state to pay for cleaning up the first storm.

Gov. Roy Cooper issued a state disaster declaration Wednesday for Windsor, which means 75 percent of the $89,000 spent to recover from the tropical storm will be paid for by state government.

The Bertie County seat saw major flooding when over a foot of rain fell from Julia last September. Town leaders were counting up damages when Matthew arrived in early October, making it difficult to identify damages associated with each storm. Costs were finalized earlier this month that exceeded necessary thresholds.

State and federal disaster declarations for Hurricane Matthew occurred immediately in eastern North Carolina.