Police: North Carolina man tried to abduct kids from school

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina have arrested a man who they say attempted to abduct two children from a preschool.

Local news outlets report that 48-year-old Richard Donnell Mangum was arrested Wednesday by Chapel Hill police after they received a call reporting a suspicious man walking around the Montessori Academy. Police say the caller reported Mangum had walked to the fence and was threatening to harm students.

Mangum allegedly grabbed two children and tried to pull them over the fence, but was unsuccessful when teachers intervened. He fled the scene and was arrested by officers a short distance from the school.

Police charged Mangum with two counts of simple assault, two counts of communicating threats and two counts of child abduction. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.