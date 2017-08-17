N Carolina Senate head’s campaign forfeits $5,500 with audit

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Senate leader Phil Berger is giving up some campaign money because contributions to his political committee from three donors were above the legal limit.

Berger’s committee forfeited $5,500 in June after state election board officials reviewed reports from 2009 through mid-2015. Details of the routine state audit made public last week show two political action committees and a third contributor gave above per-election maximums.

Election officials also identified several thousand dollars more in prohibited transactions involving Berger’s campaign. They weren’t forfeited because they occurred outside the required time period to keep transaction records.

Berger campaign official Peter Barnes told multiple media outlets the forfeiture amount is not unusual compared to other committees and the $4.5 million the campaign received during the audit period.