N Carolina House plans its own hearing on river discharge

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina House will hold its own investigative hearing into the discharge of a little-studied chemical into a river.

House Speaker Tim Moore announced Wednesday that he’ll soon announce appointments to a special committee that will look at the chemical GenX and its release into the Cape Fear River from a Bladen County plant operated by The Chemours Co.

Senate Republicans already said this week they’ll hold a hearing because they were unhappy with the response by Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration to their detailed questions. Two Cabinet agencies have asked lawmakers $2.6 million to beef up water quality efforts in on the Cape Fear and statewide.

State officials say Chemours recently stopped GenX discharges and that testing shows the chemical’s presence in the water has fallen.