WILLIAMSPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — The 71st annual Little League World Series is underway, with the first set of games taking place in two separate stadiums in Williamsport Thursday night.

Greenville Northstate will open play in the 2017 Little League World Series Friday night at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

They are the second team from Greenville to make the Little League World Series.

The Tar Heel All Stars made the tournament in 1998.