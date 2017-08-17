Four area games kick off the 2017 high school football season

GREENVILLE (WNCT) Four games were played a night early to kick off the 2017 high school football season.
East Duplin 78, Richlands 7
Parrott Academy 42, Bethel Christian 22
New Hanover 62, JH Rose 21
Northeastern 49, DH Conley 49 4th Quarter
