Former New River Marine charged with Christmas shooting

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A former Marine was arrested Wednesday and charged with shooting a fellow Marine in the stomach with a shotgun on Christmas last year, according to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.

Peter Stellato, 23, is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, assault by pointing a gun and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of an occupied dwelling.

Deputies responded to a residence on Blossom Court in Maple Hill on December 25, 2016, for a report that a subject had been shot.

Upon arrival, deputies identified the victim as 21-year-old Kevin Tamayo, who had been shot in the stomach with a shotgun.

Tamayo was transported to the New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington for treatment.

The Sheriff’s Office said their investigation showed Stellato made contradictory statements to sheriff’s detectives and Naval Criminal Investigative Services agents.

Both Stellato and Tamayo were stationed at New River Air Station at the time of the incident.

Due to Tamayo’s medical condition, the investigation was stalled, and deputies said recently discovered information led to Stellato’s arrest.

Stellato was transported to the Onslow County Detention Center under a $35,000 secured bond.

Tamayo is still recovering from his injuries.