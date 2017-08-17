First Alert Tropical Update: The tropics are heating up

By Published: Updated:

TROPICS: Gert’s path is well out to sea and will stay there. We are continuing to monitor three clusters of storms that has the chance to develop within the upcoming days. Click the video to learn more.

 

  

 

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Megan Lindsey, Pierce Legeion and David Sawyer- will keep you updated. To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Thu
76° F
precip:
0%
7am
Thu
75° F
precip:
0%
8am
Thu
77° F
precip:
0%
9am
Thu
78° F
precip:
10%
10am
Thu
81° F
precip:
20%
11am
Thu
84° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Thu
87° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Thu
88° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Thu
89° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Thu
90° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Thu
90° F
precip:
40%
5pm
Thu
89° F
precip:
40%
6pm
Thu
87° F
precip:
40%
7pm
Thu
85° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Thu
83° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Thu
81° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Thu
81° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Thu
78° F
precip:
20%
12am
Fri
78° F
precip:
20%
1am
Fri
78° F
precip:
20%
2am
Fri
78° F
precip:
20%
3am
Fri
77° F
precip:
20%
4am
Fri
77° F
precip:
20%
5am
Fri
78° F
precip:
40%
6am
Fri
78° F
precip:
30%
7am
Fri
78° F
precip:
10%
8am
Fri
79° F
precip:
10%
9am
Fri
81° F
precip:
20%
10am
Fri
83° F
precip:
40%
11am
Fri
85° F
precip:
50%
12pm
Fri
87° F
precip:
50%
1pm
Fri
90° F
precip:
50%
2pm
Fri
90° F
precip:
50%
3pm
Fri
89° F
precip:
50%
4pm
Fri
88° F
precip:
40%
5pm
Fri
88° F
precip:
50%
6pm
Fri
87° F
precip:
50%
7pm
Fri
85° F
precip:
40%
8pm
Fri
83° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Fri
82° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Fri
81° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Fri
80° F
precip:
50%
12am
Sat
79° F
precip:
20%
1am
Sat
78° F
precip:
20%
2am
Sat
78° F
precip:
20%
3am
Sat
78° F
precip:
20%
4am
Sat
78° F
precip:
20%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

2 thoughts on “First Alert Tropical Update: The tropics are heating up

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s