First Alert Forecast: Another Hot and Humid Day

anvplayer video=”WNCT:1434300″]

SUMMARY: A few isolated storms are possible this afternoon See full forecast below:

THIS MORNING: Warm and muggy this AM with areas of dense patchy fog.

THIS AFTERNOON: Plenty of sunshine today will bring temps in the upper 80s to lower 90s with a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a passing shower with temps in the 70s.

SOLAR ECLIPSE: The thin stripe here is the path where folks will see a 100 percent eclipse of the sun for about 2 minutes. The closer to this line, the higher percentage of the sun will be eclipsed. Eastern North Carolina will see about a 90 percent eclipse of the sun. The eclipsing will take place between 1pm and 4pm and the maximum eclipse of the sun will be around 2:45pm.

TROPICS: Hurricane Gert continues to push out to sea. We also continue to monitor potential areas of development in the open Atlantic. Click here for your tropical update.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 76 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 10% 81 ° F precip: 20% 84 ° F precip: 20% 87 ° F precip: 20% 88 ° F precip: 20% 89 ° F precip: 20% 90 ° F precip: 20% 90 ° F precip: 40% 89 ° F precip: 40% 87 ° F precip: 40% 85 ° F precip: 20% 83 ° F precip: 20% 81 ° F precip: 20% 81 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 40% 78 ° F precip: 30% 78 ° F precip: 10% 79 ° F precip: 10% 81 ° F precip: 20% 83 ° F precip: 40% 85 ° F precip: 50% 87 ° F precip: 50% 90 ° F precip: 50% 90 ° F precip: 50% 89 ° F precip: 50% 88 ° F precip: 40% 88 ° F precip: 50% 87 ° F precip: 50% 85 ° F precip: 40% 83 ° F precip: 20% 82 ° F precip: 20% 81 ° F precip: 20% 80 ° F precip: 50% 79 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 20% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast