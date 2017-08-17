First Alert Forecast: Another Hot and Humid Day

SUMMARY: A few isolated storms are possible this afternoon  See full forecast below:

THIS MORNING: Warm and muggy this AM with areas of dense patchy fog.

THIS AFTERNOON: Plenty of sunshine today will bring temps in the upper 80s to lower 90s with a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a passing shower with temps in the 70s.

SOLAR ECLIPSE: The thin stripe here is the path where folks will see a 100 percent eclipse of the sun for about 2 minutes. The closer to this line, the higher percentage of the sun will be eclipsed. Eastern North Carolina will see about a 90 percent eclipse of the sun. The eclipsing will take place between 1pm and 4pm and the maximum eclipse of the sun will be around 2:45pm.

TROPICS: Hurricane Gert continues to push out to sea. We also continue to monitor potential areas of development in the open Atlantic.  Click here for your tropical update.

 

 

 

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Thu
76° F
precip:
0%
7am
Thu
75° F
precip:
0%
8am
Thu
77° F
precip:
0%
9am
Thu
78° F
precip:
10%
10am
Thu
81° F
precip:
20%
11am
Thu
84° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Thu
87° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Thu
88° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Thu
89° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Thu
90° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Thu
90° F
precip:
40%
5pm
Thu
89° F
precip:
40%
6pm
Thu
87° F
precip:
40%
7pm
Thu
85° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Thu
83° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Thu
81° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Thu
81° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Thu
78° F
precip:
20%
12am
Fri
78° F
precip:
20%
1am
Fri
78° F
precip:
20%
2am
Fri
78° F
precip:
20%
3am
Fri
77° F
precip:
20%
4am
Fri
77° F
precip:
20%
5am
Fri
78° F
precip:
40%
6am
Fri
78° F
precip:
30%
7am
Fri
78° F
precip:
10%
8am
Fri
79° F
precip:
10%
9am
Fri
81° F
precip:
20%
10am
Fri
83° F
precip:
40%
11am
Fri
85° F
precip:
50%
12pm
Fri
87° F
precip:
50%
1pm
Fri
90° F
precip:
50%
2pm
Fri
90° F
precip:
50%
3pm
Fri
89° F
precip:
50%
4pm
Fri
88° F
precip:
40%
5pm
Fri
88° F
precip:
50%
6pm
Fri
87° F
precip:
50%
7pm
Fri
85° F
precip:
40%
8pm
Fri
83° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Fri
82° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Fri
81° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Fri
80° F
precip:
50%
12am
Sat
79° F
precip:
20%
1am
Sat
78° F
precip:
20%
2am
Sat
78° F
precip:
20%
3am
Sat
78° F
precip:
20%
4am
Sat
78° F
precip:
20%
