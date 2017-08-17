Energy Bus gets rolling for teachers in Onslow County

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–In Onslow County, school is officially back on for teachers.

At Meadow View Elementary School, nearly 100 teachers and staff got on board the Energy Bus on Thursday.

The Energy Bus program is all about the power of positivity inside the classroom. Meadow View is the first school in the district to test the program.

Teachers learned how to focus on staying positive and teaching their students to see the bright side of things in order to help them learn more in the classroom.

“I just think about myself when I was in school,” Hannah Frazzelle, 3rd-grade teacher at Meadow View, said. “When my teachers were positive and were interacting with me in a positive way, I learned better from them. So it’s my hope that teaching positively and being positive with them, they’ll learn in a better way as well.”

The training involves 10 principles like the journey to success and choice to stay positive.

“Whenever the students walk into the building every day, they need to feel that positivity and when they feel it, both our staff and our students are going to be more successful,” Principal Kelly Clarke, who was integral in getting the program started, said.

The OCS Transportation Department is also involved in the program, since bus drivers are the first faces the kids see in the mornings. The department’s director purchased Energy Bus books for the teachers’ classrooms.