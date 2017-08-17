Community College helps start local businesses in Pitt County

GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT) – Uptown Greenville is expanding with help from a local community college.

Business is booming or is going to continue boom in Uptown Greenville with 2 more new businesses opening in the coming weeks.

This is all possible through the Small Business Center through Pitt Community College.

There were multiple grants handed out with different amounts from ranging from 10 to 20 thousand.

These businesses were vetted through application processes and had to go through multiple business plan session to be picked.

One thing both of these businesses have in common are bringing arts back to uptown.

From a shoe boutique doubling as an art museum to a new performing arts center, these businesses aim to add another layer of culture.

“That’s where all of our growth comes from” said Shareen Berkowitz, Pitt Community College small business counselor. “Starting new businesses, creating new jobs, for people putting money into our local economy, so I think it’s really important for people to support local buy local.”

The owners of Art of Sole and the WhirlyGig Theater are excited to be able to open in the upcoming weeks.

“It makes for an environment that invites the community out to celebrate the growth and development in our area,” said Jason Coale, Owner of the WhirlyGig Theater. “We really want to make sure that everyone in Greenville and Pitt County knows about this and wants to come see what we are doing.”

If you are interested in the program you can find information on how to get involved in the program, PCC is always available for business counseling.

