Beulaville and Sarecta Volunteer FD’s lower ISO ratings

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–Duplin County residents could see their insurance premiums go down as much as 30%. Thanks to new fire ISO ratings at two volunteer fire departments.

Both Beulaville and Sarecta Volunteer Fire Departments just received new ISO ratings.

For the Beulaville department, the rating is now a 5/9E in the East Duplin Fire District and a 3 in the town limits.

The new rating was the result of years of training and collaboration with other local departments.

“The firemen spend hundreds of hours of training per year plus time spent away from their loved ones so it’s pretty involved,” Beulaville Chief Joey Carter said.

The Beulaville department received a score of 73 from the Office of the State Fire Marshal. It requested an inspection nearly 18 months ago. The previous ratings were issued in 2001. To receive the lower rating, the department partnered with other local fire stations for a water haul, which allowed it to receive a lower district-wide rating. However, some of the outermost edges of the district still have a 9 rating.

“We have the town of Beulaville’s water system, the Duplin County water system, and Chinquapin water system,” Chief Carter said. “They look at the water system, what capacity they have, what they can flow and they look at the communications system.”

The town has about 1,300 folks and the district less than 10,000.

The district is one of 61 in the state with a 3 rating, out of a total 1,532 fire districts. And it’s only a volunteer department.

“For a department of our size to go out here and decrease the rates, that’s big,” Chief Carter said.

For commercial businesses in town limits, rates could decrease by 30% according to one insurance agent.’It’s going to save some people some money,” Beulaville Mayor Kenneth Smith said. “But more importantly, it’s going to make us safer.”

In Sarecta, the new fire rating is a six.

Chief Carter reminds you to check your policies to make sure you will be charged the new rate at that time.