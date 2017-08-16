Washington Boys & Girls Club receives $50,000 for renovations

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Renovations are on the way for the Boys & Girls club of Washington.

The organization is this years recipient of the Lowe’s “Renovation across the Nation” grant.

The grant is an estimated $50,000, which will allow renovations to bath, art, pre-teen and game rooms at the Washington clubhouse.

Installations of the carpet and repainting the walls, will allow the club to serve more youth.

Theresa Gilmore is the chief development officer at the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Plain and said this grant will help expand the facility for students to learn.

“The grant, the renovations, and the construction that we’re about to undergo is going to help us serve more children and more youth throughout Beaufort County,” said Gilmore. “The existing club is wonderful and it serves it’s purpose but we’re really excited to put a little clean coat of paint and a fresh floor in for the kids.”

The boys and Girls Clubs of America and Lowe’s launched Renovation Across the Nation in 2016, in which the company provided $50,000 grants to at least one deserving Club in every state.

The Boys & Girls clubs of the Coastal Plain encourages the community to visit their local Lowe’s Home Improvement for an in-store fundraising campaign, “Back2School.” Customers are invited to donate $1, $5, or $10 at the register.