Tips for taking the best photos of the solar eclipse

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – We’re now less than a week away from the Great American Solar Eclipse. And if you’re looking to get the perfect snap shot, you’ve gotta know your camera. If you’re using a smartphone:

“A lot of people are going to want to zoom in on it,” said Mark Ellingwood, store manager of the U.S. Cellular store in Greenville. “But when you zoom you’re going to pixelate or distort the picture. Remember not to use your flash. When you use your flash, you run the risk of distorting your picture. We recommend downloading Nightcap Camera for iPhones and Night Camera for Android devices. They just have a lot more filters on them which will help you capture pictures in low light.”

According to Apple, you shouldn’t need any type of special solar filter to take pictures with an iPhone. Same goes for Android and GoPro. However, if you’re using a DSLR camera, it’s a bit of a different story.

Experts recommend using a solar filter for higher end cameras with large zooms like DSLRs. No matter what type of camera you use, practice shooting a day or two ahead of time so you get the settings just right. And finally, don’t forget about your eyes.

“Make sure as you’re doing that to block the sun with your smartphone so your eyes are not looking at the sun,” said Tim Farmer, marketing specialist for Schiller’s Camera.