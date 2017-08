The Latest: NC governor wants Confederate monuments removed

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on a demonstration that resulted in a Confederate statue in North Carolina being torn down (all times local):

6 p.m.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper says Confederate monuments “should come down” and wants the legislature to repeal a law preventing state and local governments from removing them permanently and limiting their relocation.

In a message posted Tuesday on the website Medium, Cooper said North Carolina “cannot continue to glorify a war against the United States of America fought in the defense of slavery.”

The Democratic governor says Civil War history doesn’t belong in “a place of allegiance on our Capitol grounds.” There are three such monuments around the old Capitol in Raleigh, along with dozens across the state at county courthouses.

The Republican-controlled legislature would have to repeal the 2015 law restricting the removal of monuments. Cooper says he’s also asked state officials to determine costs and logistics for removing Confederate monuments from state property. His office issued a news release later Tuesday repeating the governor’s comments.

His remarks came just days after violent clashes erupted at a rally by white nationalists who were protesting the pending removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday. In response to that violence, a group of protesters toppled a Confederate monument in Durham, North Carolina, on Monday.

Deputies have arrested the woman who climbed a Confederate statue and tied the rope that was used to tear it down.

During a news conference Tuesday, Takiyah Thompson identified herself as the woman who climbed the statue in Durham. She said her actions were justified because Confederate statues represent white supremacy.

After the news conference ended, sheriff’s deputies took her away in handcuffs. It wasn’t immediately clear what charges she faced, but the sheriff said earlier in the day that those responsible for tearing down the statue would face felony charges.

On Monday night, Thompson climbed a ladder, attached the rope, and people on the ground pulled on it to tear the bronze statue of a Confederate soldier from its pedestal. After it fell, some began kicking the statue, while others took photos standing or sitting on it. The protest was in response to violence and a death at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend.

2:45 p.m.

A North Carolina sheriff says he has identified some of the people who toppled a nearly century-old Confederate statue, and he plans to charge them with felonies.

Durham County Sheriff Mike Andrews told reporters at a news conference Tuesday afternoon that investigators were preparing arrest warrants and taking them to a magistrate judge. He declined to specify what charges the people would face. The arrests hadn’t been made at the time of the news conference.

On Monday night protesters climbed a ladder, attached a rope, and tore down the bronze statue of a Confederate soldier from its pedestal. After it fell, some began kicking the statue, while others took photos standing or sitting on it. The protest was in response to violence and a death at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend.

9:15 a.m.

A North Carolina sheriff is working to identify and charge protesters who toppled a nearly century-old Confederate statue.

Durham County Sheriff Mike Andrews issued a statement Tuesday that investigators are using video footage to identify those responsible for toppling the statue. Law enforcement officers took video throughout the protest Monday in downtown Durham.

But they didn’t intervene as demonstrators climbed a ladder, attached a rope and then pulled down the statue. The protest was in response to violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend.

Andrews said he chose to exercise restraint. He said he met with county leaders and protest organizers beforehand and was aware of the potential for vandalism.

County officials didn’t immediately respond to messages asking whether the statue would be put back up.