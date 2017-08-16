SRO’s and principals attend back-to-school safety briefing in Onslow Co.

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–Before the start of the school year, the Onslow County school system is preparing its student resource officers and principals on safety policies.

The annual meeting lays out policies on suspension, searches and reporting criminal behavior.

SRO’s are an integral part of the school community with duties ranging from handling evidence to keeping your students safe from violence.

“They send a message to the young people that police officers and deputy sheriffs are there to set the example, protect them, and that we’re the good guys,” Sheriff Hans Miller said.

For the principals of Onslow County’s middle and high schools with an SRO, their presence is integral to student morale.

“It’s critical for us because that is a person who is very knowledgeable about the law, understands the processes and procedures that are taking place,” Dr. Christopher Barnes, principal of White Oak High School, said. “The SRO is out among the students building relationships with the kids.”

Other details of the meeting included the authority of personnel to investigate behavior, using reasonable force to deal with disruptive students as well as student privacy records and visitation policies of the schools.

