Return of ECU students a welcome sign for Greenville businesses

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The return of East Carolina University students is a welcome sign for businesses in Greenville.

Businesses like Chicos and UBE have increased staffing to accommodate the rush they anticipate not just Wednesday, but for the entire week.

Chicos owner Natalie Thompson said it’s a great time of year with the return of students who bring their families with them as well.

“This is a big day, a very big day,” said Thompson. “And this is the start of it. We should be now up until Sunday with a little bit of a break. Then we are back to it for football season.”

Thompson said they have trained all summer to be ready, and expect business to grow from here.

 

 

