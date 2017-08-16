Police looking for man with possible information on hit and run in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Jacksonville Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for questioning in a hit and run.

Police say the incident happened around noon on Aug. 13th. Officers say the accident occurred at the Wash House on the 2200 block of Gum Branch Road.

No one was injured during the incident.

Jacksonville Police say the man, pictured below, is wanted for questioning in the incident.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Traffic Division of the Jacksonville Police Department at (910) 938-6435 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 938-3273.