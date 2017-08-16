Onslow DAV chapter hosts Vietnam War documentary screening

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)–Folks in and around Jacksonville had the chance to see a sneak peek of a new documentary about the controversial Vietnam War.

The documentary entitled “The Vietnam War” by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick documents the Marine Corps’ role in the war.

It’s sponsored by the Jacksonville Vet Center, which was on hand to offer services to veterans.

“I think it’s important to provide some healing for some veterans,” Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Paul Siverson, outreach coordinator for the Vet Center, said.

The film lasted an hour and was followed by a panel discussion with three Marine Vietnam vets.

“This documentary is not just for Vietnam veterans, it’s for everyone,” Siverson said. “If you’re active duty, an Iraq, Afghanistan or Korean War veteran, it doesn’t matter. This film is history.”

The documentary premiers on PBS on September 17th

