New tips on how to stop and avoid phone call scams

GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT) – Phone scams are on the rise and crooks are using many different tricks to steal your money.

Your phone rings, you look down and you see it’s a random city and a random number.

That means it’s probably a phone scam.

Over the past year, the Better Business Bureau of Eastern North Carolina has reported over 5,000 more scams than last year in the United States.

You block the number, but they just won’t quit

They keep calling and calling on other numbers because the scammers have many lines they use.

Here’s some information on how to deal with these calls.

If you don’t recognize the number, don’t answer it. If it’s important more than likely the caller will leave a message, scammers will not.

Never press 9 as it alerts the scammer you actively answered the call.

Scammers can impersonate legitimate businesses which can trick some people.

There are apps to be able to stop the calls.

The BBB recommends using NoMoRobo.com.

Another way to help fight these calls is to join the Do Not Call Registry and report the numbers that violate the policies.