New tips on how to stop and avoid phone call scams

By Published:

GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT) – Phone scams are on the rise and crooks are using many different tricks to steal your money.

Your phone rings, you look down and you see it’s a random city and a random number.

That means it’s probably a phone scam.

Over the past year, the Better Business Bureau of Eastern North Carolina has reported over 5,000 more scams than last year in the United States.

You block the number, but they just won’t quit

They keep calling and calling on other numbers because the scammers have many lines they use.

Here’s some information on how to deal with these calls.

If you don’t recognize the number, don’t answer it. If it’s important more than likely the caller will leave a message, scammers will not.

Never press 9 as it alerts the scammer you actively answered the call.

Scammers can impersonate legitimate businesses which can trick some people.

There are apps to be able to stop the calls.

The BBB recommends using NoMoRobo.com.

Another way to help fight these calls is to join the Do Not Call Registry and report the numbers that violate the policies.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s