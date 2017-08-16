‘It’s terrible’ 99-year-old veteran reacts to Charlottesville violence

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After the deadly violence in Charlottesville sparked protest and calls for the removal of several Confederate monuments across the country, some leaders from the U.S. military have spoken out against the violence.

9OYS spoke with 99-year-old Isaac Pope, a World War II veteran who has seen a lot in his years and said he is disgusted by the violence.

“It’s terrible, all I can say,” said Pope. “It’s pitiful too.”

He said scenes of violence and hate groups will never change society.

“I know what’s going to happen if someone don’t keep cool heads and right minds about this thing,” said Pope.

From experience as a soldier fighting Nazi Germany and living through the Civil Rights Movement, Pope predicts more violence and possibly more death.

“Everything that’s doing looks like throwback to me,” Pope said. “Great big America got the reputation of being the biggest in the world. Freedom, justice and this is the way you demonstrate it to the world.”

He says instead of more violence this is an opportunity prevent history from repeating itself.

“It ain’t going nowhere until we learn,” said Pope. “We got to learn or else pay the price. That’s what I believe.”