GREENVILLE (WNCT) – Havelock has a new coach but the Rams occupy a familiar spot in the preseason Touchdown Friday Top 9.

The Rams start the year at number one in the poll. Havelock opens at West Craven, which is also ranked in the first Top 9 of 2017.

Here is the preseason Touchdown Friday Top 9 heading into week one of the 2017 season.

TOUCHDOWN FRIDAY TOP 9

Havelock DH Conley Wallace-Rose Hill Northside-Jacksonville Jacksonville West Craven JH Rose East Duplin Plymouth