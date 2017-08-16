Greenville North State rolls through Williamsport in “Grand Slam Parade”

By Published:

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT (WNCT) Greenville North State enjoyed a picnic and a parade on Wednesday at the 2017 Little League World Series.

The 13th annual “Grand Slam Parade” rolled through the Historic Millionaires’ Row and downtown Williamsport. The players threw candy at the crowd and soaked up the attention of thousands of fans that lined the streets for the festivities.

Greenville Manager Brian Fields took time out to thank those back at home.

“I can’t thank those folks from back home enough,” said Fields. “We’ve been on the road for what seems like a month. All of the texts, all of the social media. Greenville has been amazing. It’s a baseball community anyway, but just the way they have gathered around us and the support they continue to show, we couldn’t do it without them and I can’t thank those folks back home enough.”

Greenville opens play in the 2017 Little League World Series on Friday night at 8pm on ESPN.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s