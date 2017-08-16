Greenville North State rolls through Williamsport in “Grand Slam Parade”

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT (WNCT) Greenville North State enjoyed a picnic and a parade on Wednesday at the 2017 Little League World Series.

The 13th annual “Grand Slam Parade” rolled through the Historic Millionaires’ Row and downtown Williamsport. The players threw candy at the crowd and soaked up the attention of thousands of fans that lined the streets for the festivities.

Greenville Manager Brian Fields took time out to thank those back at home.

“I can’t thank those folks from back home enough,” said Fields. “We’ve been on the road for what seems like a month. All of the texts, all of the social media. Greenville has been amazing. It’s a baseball community anyway, but just the way they have gathered around us and the support they continue to show, we couldn’t do it without them and I can’t thank those folks back home enough.”

Greenville opens play in the 2017 Little League World Series on Friday night at 8pm on ESPN.