Golf & Tennis classic to aid Greene County students

By Published:

SNOW HILL (WNCT) –  The 35th Annual Snow Hill/Lenoir Community College Foundation Tennis & Golf Classic swings into action next week. Proceeds from the event provide scholarship funds for students living in Greene County.

“The golf tournament takes place Aug. 24th at Cutter Creek in Snow Hill,” said Jeanne Kennedy, Director of Institutional Advancement/Assistant to the President at LCC. “The tennis portion starts after lunch on Aug. 25th and runs until Aug. 27th at Greene Ridge Racquet Club.”

The event also features a raffle with prizes such as $3,500 in cash and $3,500 in gift cards. Participants in the raffle do not have to be present to win.

“We have many sponsors but there’s always room for more,” Kennedy said. “If a business or individual sponsors a hole at the golf tournament, their advertisement will also be on display at the tennis tournament.”

To purchase a raffle ticket, become a sponsor or register for the tournament, visit www.lenoircc.edu/fndtn/tennisandgolf or contact Scott Andrews of the LCC Foundation at 252-233-6843.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s