Golf & Tennis classic to aid Greene County students

SNOW HILL (WNCT) – The 35th Annual Snow Hill/Lenoir Community College Foundation Tennis & Golf Classic swings into action next week. Proceeds from the event provide scholarship funds for students living in Greene County.

“The golf tournament takes place Aug. 24th at Cutter Creek in Snow Hill,” said Jeanne Kennedy, Director of Institutional Advancement/Assistant to the President at LCC. “The tennis portion starts after lunch on Aug. 25th and runs until Aug. 27th at Greene Ridge Racquet Club.”

The event also features a raffle with prizes such as $3,500 in cash and $3,500 in gift cards. Participants in the raffle do not have to be present to win.

“We have many sponsors but there’s always room for more,” Kennedy said. “If a business or individual sponsors a hole at the golf tournament, their advertisement will also be on display at the tennis tournament.”

To purchase a raffle ticket, become a sponsor or register for the tournament, visit www.lenoircc.edu/fndtn/tennisandgolf or contact Scott Andrews of the LCC Foundation at 252-233-6843.