First Alert Forecast: A few showers and storms this afternoon

SUMMARY: A few heat of the day storms possible. The tropics are heating up. See full forecast below:

THIS MORNING: Patchy fog as well as mostly cloudy skies. Temps in the 70s.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will become partly cloudy with a chance for a few heat of the day storms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Variably cloudy skies with a few passing showers possible. Lows will fall into the 70s.

SOLAR ECLIPSE: The thin stripe here is the path where folks will see a 100 percent eclipse of the sun for about 2 minutes. The closer to this line, the higher percentage of the sun will be eclipsed. Eastern North Carolina will see about a 90 percent eclipse of the sun. The eclipsing will take place between 1pm and 4pm and the maximum eclipse of the sun will be around 2:45pm.

TROPICS: Hurricane Gert will not impact North Carolina directly, and continues to move out to sea. Elsewhere, we are tracking two potential areas of topical development in the Atlantic Ocean. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 74 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 0% 81 ° F precip: 20% 82 ° F precip: 20% 85 ° F precip: 20% 86 ° F precip: 20% 87 ° F precip: 20% 88 ° F precip: 20% 87 ° F precip: 20% 87 ° F precip: 20% 85 ° F precip: 10% 83 ° F precip: 10% 80 ° F precip: 10% 79 ° F precip: 10% 77 ° F precip: 10% 76 ° F precip: 10% 76 ° F precip: 10% 75 ° F precip: 10% 75 ° F precip: 10% 75 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 20% 73 ° F precip: 10% 75 ° F precip: 10% 78 ° F precip: 10% 80 ° F precip: 10% 83 ° F precip: 0% 86 ° F precip: 0% 88 ° F precip: 0% 89 ° F precip: 10% 89 ° F precip: 10% 90 ° F precip: 10% 89 ° F precip: 0% 90 ° F precip: 0% 87 ° F precip: 10% 84 ° F precip: 0% 81 ° F precip: 10% 80 ° F precip: 10% 79 ° F precip: 10% 78 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 40% 77 ° F precip: 50% 77 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 20% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast