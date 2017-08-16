East Carolina University freshman excited, nervous on move-in day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Thousands of new college freshman found their home in the dorms of East Carolina University during move-in Wednesday.

Incoming freshman Nathalie Brandt is excited to be on campus.

“Ten being the highest, I’m at an 11 to be honest,” Brandt said. “I love this campus so much. It’s so pretty. Everyone’s really nice.”

It’s exciting because you get to meet new people, people you don’t know” said Malik Lewis, another incoming freshman.

With that excitement comes a little apprehension.

“My emotions are very mixed right now,” said Brandt. “Like whenever my parents left, I didn’t know what to do,” said Brandt. “I’m really gone from my home. Now I’m by myself. My roommate’s not even here yet.”

“It’s been like really hectic, emotional, hot, sweaty, i don’t know, my family has been crying for the whole week.”

Some parents are feeling the same sentiments..

“I’m extremely nervous,” said Nicole Howard Samuels, Lewis’ mom. “I have mixed emotions. I’m excited for him and for his future, but I’m scared nervous. Don’t want to let go, but know I have to.”

The university said it’s doing everything it can to alleviate some of that stress.

“We want them to feel like they made the right choice,” said Virginia Hardy, vice chancellor for student affairs. “It’s going to be stressful, and it’s going to be hot ,and they’re going to get frustrated. But particularly for today, as they are moving in, we’ve tried to make it as smooth as we could make it…That’s why we have administrators, facilitators, staff, faculty out.”

Parents said the university’s involvement definitely helps

“Kind of eases a little bit of my worry to know that they are on top of stuff,” said Samuels. “Definitely puts our minds a little bit more at ease. It really helps.