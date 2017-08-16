Congressman Walter B. Jones visits Pollocksville

POLLOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Congressman Walter B. Jones visited Pollocksville Wednesday a discussion on national issues.

Jones said, “The Republican Party should have never tried to jam it through. We could’ve been real heroes.”

Walter B Jones of North Carolina’s 3rd district was one of 20 republicans who voted ‘No’ to the House’s original Obamacare repeal.

Jones said, “With the new republican President, republican House, republican Senate was to make an announcement, or a news conference , that we are going to work, it might take us 10 months to come forward with a major rewrite of our health care laws.”

Jones suggested a more strategic effort from the Republican Party could have set them up for success.

“In our district a senior citizen making roughly 26,000 dollars that’s paying right now in 1,700 dollars in premiums, those premiums would have gone up to 14,000 dollars,” said Jones.

Jones spoke heavily on veteran’s affairs and military issues like the war in Afghanistan.

He said he’s disappointed with Speaker Paul Ryan’s efforts to have a discussion on the topic.

“I’ve sent him 7 or 8 letters since he’s been speaker asking him to let us have a debate on Afghanistan. We’ve been there 16 years, we’ve spent close to a trillion dollars, over 2,300 American’s killed, 20,000 wounded and we continue to stay there.”

Money spent on the war only adds to Jone’s concern about the nation’s deficit.

“When Bill Clinton left office in 2000, we had a republican House a republican Senate and the debt was 5.6 trillion dollars now it’s almost 20 trillion dollars in 17 years.”

After nearly 5 days of an unsettled country, Jones is calling for understanding.

“We are in a situation that I hope we can fix,” said Jones. “We need to figure out how we can come together.”