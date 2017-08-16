Candlelight vigil for Charlottesville to be held in Washington Wednesday night

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – People in Washington are coming together to support the victims of the deadly incident in Charlottesville, Virginia.

On Wednesday, a candlelight vigil is scheduled to take place at the Gazebo along the Washington Waterfront.

Event organizers say the vigil is to show support for the victims of the violent clashes in Charlottesville. Organizers say the vigil is also to stand in solidarity against white supremacy, domestic terrorism, and the Alt Right.

Organizers say this is a peaceful nonpartisan event.

The vigil starts at 8:30p.m.