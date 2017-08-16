Candlelight vigil for Charlottesville to be held in Washington Wednesday night

By Published: Updated:
Dozens gather for a candlelight vigil in Washington, North Carolina to mourn the Charleston church shooting victims.

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – People in Washington are coming together to support the victims of the deadly incident in Charlottesville, Virginia.

On Wednesday, a candlelight vigil is scheduled to take place at the Gazebo along the Washington Waterfront.

Event organizers say the vigil is to show support for the victims of the violent clashes in Charlottesville. Organizers say the vigil is also to stand in solidarity against white supremacy, domestic terrorism, and the Alt Right.

Organizers say this is a peaceful nonpartisan event.

The vigil starts at 8:30p.m.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s