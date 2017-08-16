Beaufort County looks to expand Industrial Park

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) –  Beaufort county is on the hunt for more Industrial Businesses. More specifically, businesses to help rejuvenate the economy in Washington.

This 24,000 square feet building will not only boost Beaufort County’s Economy but will bring new businesses to the small town.

Construction is already underway for the Industry Ready Building for the Industrial Park.

The goal of the building is to accommodate companies looking at the county to start an Industrial manufacturing operation.

Martyn Johnson is the executive director of Beaufort County Economic Development and said this project will open up doors for more businesses to come.

“Both companies locally looking to expand and people looking to start a business,” said Johnson. “Both nationally and internationally that want an eastern North Carolina operation.”

The committee 100 is a sponsor of the industry-ready building. The organization looks to bring in businesses, jobs and create opportunities for the community.

 

 

