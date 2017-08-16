Beaufort County Community College kicks off school year with first day of classes

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Today was Beaufort Community College’s first day of classes for the 2017-2018 academic year.

BCCC serves nearly 6,500 students. Officials say the majority of those students come from Beaufort County. The remainder are from Washington, Tyrell and Hyde counties.

Officials say they are happy with how summer classes went, and they hope that trickles down into this school year.

“Exciting, it’s a lot of activity going on we saw a boost in summer enrollment this year compared to last year and we are hoping to see that trend follow through with the fall as well,” Public Relations Coordinator Attila Nemecz said.

Officials say a portion of their students also take classes online

