2 teens taken to hospital after shooting in Greenville

WNCT Staff Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after they were shot in Greenville Tuesday night, police said.

At about 11:50 p.m., Greenville police officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Kristin Drive for the report of shots fired.

Upon arrival officers discovered two people had been shot. The victims, 18-year-old Randell Maleak Turnage and 19-year-old Robere Summers Coward were transported to Vidant Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

While on scene, officers discovered an apartment and an unoccupied vehicle had also been struck by gunfire. There were no additional reported injuries.

The Greenville Police Department said they have very limited details to release at this point in the investigation.

Witnesses told police they heard people arguing prior to the shooting; however, officers said the information has not been verified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Greenville Police Department (252) 329-4315 or Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777. Crime Stoppers offers up to a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

