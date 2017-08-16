2 Confederate statues vandalized in Wilmington, police say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Authorities say two Confederate statues in the coastal North Carolina city of Wilmington have been vandalized.

Wilmington police spokeswoman Linda Rawley Thompson says that early Wednesday, someone placed a rope around a statue known as the Confederate Soldiers Monument and may have been trying to tear it down. Officers reported that it seemed like the other end of the rope was meant to be tied to a car. The statue also was hit with spray paint.

And she says someone put paint on a second statue dedicated to a man who served as attorney general of the Confederacy.

No arrests have been made, but the vandalism is under investigation.

