Pirates get back to work in the heat of camp

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Following its second open day of camp, East Carolina returned to Hight Field inside the Cliff Moore Practice Complex for a two-hour full-pad workout under partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper-80’s.

“This was my kind of day and it was exactly what we needed,” second-year head coach Scottie Montgomery said. “We got the best part of the day with the heat and humidity and had a great practice. As a coaching staff, we have been harping on our practice habits every day and now we are starting to see what they should be for a winning football team.

“Today was the first time that I felt our defense thinks that everyone on that side of the ball can play at a high level. Their confidence is so high right now and they are playing well together. Offensively we are getting so efficient that the mental errors are going down and we are getting production from a lot of guys. We are starting to see the depth at receiver and running back. Hussein (Howe) had some really nice runs today and we got Devin (Anderson) back into the fold.”

ECU got things going early Tuesday with a team breakfast followed by treatments and meetings before taking the field for its 11th practice of camp. The Pirates spent a total of 23 minutes on special teams work and a combined 42 minutes of team with focus on all facets of the game, including 10 minutes on red zone efficiency.

Following lunch and a three-hour resting period, ECU participated in an afternoon lifting session before breaking for dinner at Todd Dining Hall.

