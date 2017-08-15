North Carolina agency getting more public input on pipeline

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (AP) — The public is getting more formal opportunities to speak up about a proposed natural gas pipeline running through eastern North Carolina.

The state Department of Environmental Quality scheduled three “listening sessions” this week on the Atlantic Coast Pipeline project, with the first event Tuesday evening in Rocky Mount.

The project would lay 186 miles (299 kilometers) of pipe through Northampton, Halifax, Nash, Wilson, Johnston, Sampson, Cumberland and Robeson counties. The pipeline would also reach into Virginia and West Virginia.

Other listening sessions are Wednesday in Jackson and Thursday in Lumberton.

The department held public hearings last month for some regulatory hurdles required under the federal Clean Water Act and state rules.

Dominion Energy, Duke Energy, Piedmont Natural Gas and Southern Company Gas would build the pipeline.