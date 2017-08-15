New Bern Civic Center receives grant money for renovations

By Published: Updated:

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The New Bern Civic Center is undergoing several changes to better the over 100 year old building.

The theater recently received grant money to fix the roof of the building, which they say was damaged after receiving heavy rainfall from Hurricane Matthew and the building’s old age.

They say that they had a problem with it leaking before receiving the grant money to fix it.

“It’s extremely important for us,” Executive Director Angelina Doyle said. “A lot of people here call this our home, a lot of our actors call this their second home our patrons come here and they know they get quality shows on stage and we want our building to showcase that same ambiance.”

The facade of the building has been recently renovated as well.

They say the next step is to fix the lobby.

They hope to get started on that within the next year.

